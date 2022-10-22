Critical Survey: The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group 11.95% 0.40% 0.17% SoftBank Group -84.15% -44.96% -11.25%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $568.00 million 2.77 $398.00 million $0.36 82.64 SoftBank Group $55.42 billion 1.22 -$15.20 billion ($13.68) -1.43

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and SoftBank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Liberty Braves Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty Braves Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Liberty Braves Group and SoftBank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The Liberty Braves Group beats SoftBank Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About SoftBank Group

(Get Rating)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices. It is also involved in the internet advertising marketing, online advertising distribution, and e-book distribution services; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; mail-order sale of stationery and services; and design and development of mobile robots. In addition, the company designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; sells software tools; and generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources, as well as offers related services. Further, it provides alternative investment management, smartphone payment, PC software downloads, and banking services, as well as solutions and services for online businesses; distributes video, voice, and data content; manufactures, distributes, and sells IT-related products, as well as IT-related services; and manages funds. Additionally, the company operates a professional baseball team; and ITmedia, an IT information site, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities. It also plans and operates ZOZOTOWN, ZOZO, and ZOZOBASE websites. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.