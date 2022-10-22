Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.07

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and traded as high as $23.64. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 48,605 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 283.56% and a net margin of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

