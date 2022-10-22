Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.25). Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 23,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.26).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.50.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

(Get Rating)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.