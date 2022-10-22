CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CVBF opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

