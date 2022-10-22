CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issues Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

CVB Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $26.15 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CVB Financial by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

