CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issues Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.
CVB Financial Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $26.15 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.37.
CVB Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CVB Financial by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
