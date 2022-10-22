CX Institutional Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30.

