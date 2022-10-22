CX Institutional Grows Holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ironSource were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IS. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at $1,863,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in ironSource during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ironSource by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price objective on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

ironSource Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85. ironSource Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. ironSource had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.