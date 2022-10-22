CX Institutional Has $809,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 431.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $109.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

