CX Institutional Has $952,000 Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.40% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 197,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $69.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $95.27.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

