CX Institutional Invests $691,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Shutterstock by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 8.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 575,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45,421 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Shutterstock by 52.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after acquiring an additional 121,311 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Shutterstock by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shutterstock Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:SSTK opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

