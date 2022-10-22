CX Institutional Sells 19,549 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,549 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.