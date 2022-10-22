CX Institutional Sells 6,612 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

