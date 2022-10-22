CX Institutional Takes $1.52 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.