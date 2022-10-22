CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,163 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21.

