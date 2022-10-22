CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $787,755.00 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.42 or 0.27948507 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010916 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.