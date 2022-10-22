Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives $57.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

DANOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Danone Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Danone has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.36.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

