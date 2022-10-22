Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.35. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.10.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,753 shares of company stock worth $9,179,785. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

