Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.86. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 591.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

