Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,223.22 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $199.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $10,325,213. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,408,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 716,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

