DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0742 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $117.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00136519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00262860 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00061119 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021304 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,743,740 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

