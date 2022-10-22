DeFiChain 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00003245 BTC on major exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $318.27 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

