DEI (DEI) One Day Volume Tops $22,544.00

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. DEI has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $22,544.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00270791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001392 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003895 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.