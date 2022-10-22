Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE DML opened at C$1.67 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 27.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.59.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$6.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

