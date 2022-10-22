Dent Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Dent has a total market cap of $80.98 million and $2.47 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

