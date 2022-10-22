Dero Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,213.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00020882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $51.86 million and $55,213.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,160.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00272006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00119178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.00740667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00564278 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00244655 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,961,896 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.