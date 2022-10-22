Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €85.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($86.73) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Puma in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Price Performance

Puma stock opened at €43.85 ($44.74) on Friday. Puma has a one year low of €44.28 ($45.18) and a one year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 20.13.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.