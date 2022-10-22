Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $43.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.19.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BK opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 228,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.