Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at GBX 464.45 ($5.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £85.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 449.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 419.02.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.17%.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($124,655.63). In other news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £103,165 ($124,655.63). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34). In the last three months, insiders bought 43,737 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,727.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

