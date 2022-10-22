Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given New €170.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($208.16) to €206.00 ($210.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($201.73) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.86.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $15.84 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.