Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.74.

NYSE DVN opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 66.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

