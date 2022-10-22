Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $159.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $152.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

