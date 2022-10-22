Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 391 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,395.13.

NYSE:AZO traded up $42.20 on Friday, hitting $2,301.03. The company had a trading volume of 197,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,201.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,133.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

