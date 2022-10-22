Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 60,556 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,665 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 60,556 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.8% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.48. 30,817,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,597,664. The stock has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

