Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 18,326 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.3 %

CBRE traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,051. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.