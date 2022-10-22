Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.07. 2,193,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,440. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

