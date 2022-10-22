Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,000. General Mills makes up 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.04. 2,907,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,685. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

