Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 43,188 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,188 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LKQ by 66.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in LKQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LKQ by 17.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after buying an additional 66,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

LKQ stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,998. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

