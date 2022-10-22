Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,454 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 151.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total value of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,582.00.

NYSE:NVR traded up $87.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4,046.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,528. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,146.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4,238.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

