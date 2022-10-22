Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.85. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.18% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.97 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

