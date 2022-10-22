Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after acquiring an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $26,820,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11,155.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.75. 517,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,050. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.59 and a 200 day moving average of $213.87.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

