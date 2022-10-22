Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE DIV opened at C$2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.39. The company has a market cap of C$358.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.80.

Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend

Diversified Royalty ( TSE:DIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 103.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$112,000.00.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.