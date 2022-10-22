Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

