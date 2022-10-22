Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

