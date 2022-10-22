Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Domo Price Performance

DOMO opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. Domo has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $615.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Transactions at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domo will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $64,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $127,883.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,595 shares of company stock valued at $292,449 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Domo by 42.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domo during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 47.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domo by 71.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

