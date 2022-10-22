Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.14

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.135 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Dorchester Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 77.26% and a return on equity of 75.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

