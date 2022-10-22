Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.40-$8.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Dover

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.