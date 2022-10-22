Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.40-$8.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Dover Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of DOV opened at $124.85 on Friday. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.27.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

