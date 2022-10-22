Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Dover updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.40-$8.50 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV traded up $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.85. 1,849,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,299. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $129.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.27.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

