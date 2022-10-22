DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $107.45 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

