Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.03 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCT opened at $11.71 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 478,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

